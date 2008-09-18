The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Condemned 2 Ads Get Banned

UK watchdog group Advertising Standards Agency has outlawed two SEGA Condemned 2 ads for being "brutal" and "realistic". The ads were in the post-9pm and post-11pm time slots and received nine complaints — with three stating that the ads were "inappropriate for broadcast at any time". States the ASA:

We noted in particular that both ads showed a man punching another on the floor and blood splattering on the screen as a man was beaten with a club and considered viewers were likely to find those scenes offensive and distressing and to see them as condoning real violence and cruelty.

It only takes nine complaints for ads to get banned?

