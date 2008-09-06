'Consoles Are A Problem' Says Oddworld Dev

Oddworld Inhabitants Lorne Lanning thinks that Consoles are a big problem for games developers.
"Personally, I think the consoles are a problem", he told
GamesDeveloper.bizGameDaily, "Years ago I was excited about consoles, but anything that makes development more expensive, rather than better, faster, cheaper, I think is a step backwards".
"I'm more excited about what I see happening on PC because I see it allowing for more smaller games to be sold that can be delivered to anyone who's connected at much lower price points".
I think what he is getting at is that you can just write a game for a PC and release it — you don't have to negotiate with LIVE or PSN, for example — and use the Internet to get the code out to whatever niche audience you like.
This may be the case, but if you are developing a big title (like, say, a new Oddworld game) surely the big money sink is in the creative side of the IP? All that artwork, music and writing — plus the code, of course. Is the open nature of the PC that much of a boon when you have multiple graohics cards to support?
'Consoles Are a Problem,' says Lorne Lanning [GameDaily]
