Create a 3D Platformer With Atmosphir

One thing about us here at Kotaku, we love a 3D Games Design Tool with a happy Atmosphere.
Or an Atmosphir - as in the case of this 3D platform game maker from Minor Studios.
It's a closed beta at the moment (you can sign up through their site) but from the video (see below the jump) it looks like a cross between a Lego set and Mario 64-style platforming.
The full package is due out 'by the end of the year'.
