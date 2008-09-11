In the strange world of Little Big Planet lies in wait one of the most mysterious creatures you will ever encounter - Sackboy! That is, according to this documentary. This game really needs no introduction and as we get closer to its release in October Little Big Planet just keeps looking better and better.
Crikey! We Got A New LittleBigPlanet Sackboy Documentary
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink