Cross Edge - Prinnies And Felicia, Fighting Together, Mass Hysteria



Simply hearing about Cross Edge, the PlayStation 3 RPG that combines popular properties from Nippon Ichi, Gust, Namco Bandai, Idea Factory, and Capcom together into one all-star role-playing extravaganza was enough to turn fans (myself included) into bubbling puddles of joyful goo. Seeing the game in action in this Japanese trailer is enough to make me want to gather up all of the North American fans, form a giant robot, march over to Japan and demand the game get a U.S. release behind the barrel of a gigantic laser cannon.

Of course, being relatively timid RPG players we'd then apologise and quietly pre-order the import version once the tell us no, but for a brief moment we'd be united. That's the power of Felicia and a prinny on the same screen.