Crysis and Warhead Available on Steam

Crytek and Valve have reached an agreement to bring both Crysis Warhead and Crysis to Steam this weekend. So if you drop 7 hundy on your Crysis-branded PC rig but don't want to shell out or drive to the store for a retail copy of its namesake, there you go. And if you're keeping your old setup and want to know what you need on board, check the specs. Valve says both titles are available for pre-purchase now, and will release "mid-September." Warhead's commercial street date is Monday.