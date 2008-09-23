The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Crysis Warhead Has Stupid Graphics Settings

Did a memo go out saying that the accepted terminology for graphics settings in a PC game were no longer going to be used? We must have missed it. It must have been signed "EA marketing team", too, because no developer in their right mind (and we hope Crytek are in their right mind) would go changing "low", "medium" and "high" to "minimum", "mainstream" and "gamer". As for "enthusiast", Lord only knows where that's meant to go. An enthusiast of what? UFO conspiracies? North Korean military insignia? Cross-stitching?

How Not To Make A Video Settings Menu [Rock, Paper, Shotgun]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles