Crysis Warhead Has Stupid Graphics Settings

Did a memo go out saying that the accepted terminology for graphics settings in a PC game were no longer going to be used? We must have missed it. It must have been signed "EA marketing team", too, because no developer in their right mind (and we hope Crytek are in their right mind) would go changing "low", "medium" and "high" to "minimum", "mainstream" and "gamer". As for "enthusiast", Lord only knows where that's meant to go. An enthusiast of what? UFO conspiracies? North Korean military insignia? Cross-stitching?
How Not To Make A Video Settings Menu [Rock, Paper, Shotgun]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink