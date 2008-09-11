Crysis-Branded PC: Full Specs, Comes Bundled With XP Pro

We saw some brief specs for the Crysis-branded "Warhead PC" the other day, but they were just that, brief. Today, ads for the system have started appearing, which not only give us the full tech specs for the machine, but also some new details. For starters - and this is most important considering the price tag - the machine comes bundled with XP Professional, already updated to the latest service pack. Also included is a Realtek HD sound card, keyboard, mouse, 250GB HDD and an assurance that the whole thing will have Warhead running on the highest graphical settings at 30FPS.

Warhead PC [GameCyte]