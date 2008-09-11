The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Crysis-Branded PC: Full Specs, Comes Bundled With XP Pro

We saw some brief specs for the Crysis-branded "Warhead PC" the other day, but they were just that, brief. Today, ads for the system have started appearing, which not only give us the full tech specs for the machine, but also some new details. For starters - and this is most important considering the price tag - the machine comes bundled with XP Professional, already updated to the latest service pack. Also included is a Realtek HD sound card, keyboard, mouse, 250GB HDD and an assurance that the whole thing will have Warhead running on the highest graphical settings at 30FPS.

Warhead PC [GameCyte]

  • Gunslinger Guest

    Holy Shit that is a good PC for $700! Are there any details on where exactly we can buy these things?

