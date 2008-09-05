Cthulhu Is Calling Your iPhone

I knew the iPhone was powerful, but I had know idea it contained the sort of mystical energies needed to call for one of the Great Old ones. Mobile content developer Digital Jokers have just creating content for the Apple device, and their first effort shall be summoning the living embodiment of terror and madness in the form of Call of Cthulu: Darkness Within. It's exactly the sort of point and click adventure that the iPhone needs to help important, on-the-go people look like they're still on-the-go when they're actually just goofing off with the elder gods.

The company will be demoing the game later this month. In the meantime, here are the first, oddly non-threatening screens.

