Cut Content To Return In Warhammer Online

In July, a bunch of stuff got cut from Warhammer Online. Sad news. But don't despair! It'll be making its way back into the game down the line. And not as paid DLC or a paid expansion, either, just as part of the game's regular, free updates. Mythic made no mention specifically about just what was due for a reprieve, but since the July cuts were a bunch of playable classes and some cities, we'll presume that's what they're talking about.

