D3 Says Bye-Bye To UMD, Hello To PSN For PSP Releases

D3Publisher is bringing its PSP library to the PlayStation Store, meaning that games like Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords and WTF: work time fun will shed their UMD mortal coils, becoming glorious digital downloads at prices well below their real world retail predecessors. Over the next two months, the following PSP games will be added to the PlayStation Stores on both the PlayStation 3 and PC, giving you a chance to play some potentially missed gems without having to get up off your arse.

Cube - September 18, 2008 for $US 9.99.

Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords - September 18, 2008 for $US 14.99.

WTF: work time fun - October 2, 2008 for $US 9.99.

PQ: Practical Intelligence Quotient - October 2, 2008 for $US 9.99.

PQ2: Practical Intelligence Quotient 2 - October 16, 2008 for $US 14.99.

Dead Head Fred - October 16, 2008 for $US 14.99.

You know, for ten bucks, I could maybe see some PQ: Practical Intelligence Quotient in my life.

Premier publisher of interactive entertainment software, D3Publisher (D3P), will bring its classic PSP (PlayStation Portable) system titles to gamers for download via the PLAYSTATION Store in North America beginning this September. PSP system owners will no longer need a UMD to play critically-acclaimed PSP system titles such as WTF: work time fun, a crazy collection of fun and addictive mini-games, the original Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords, 2007's multiple award-winning cult hit that blends match-three puzzle gameplay with strategy, character-building elements and a persistent storyline, Dead Head Fred, a head-swapping, third person-action game and more.

"D3Publisher is always looking to make fun and original gaming experiences easily accessible to everyone," said Yoji Takenaka, president and chief executive officer, North America and Europe, D3P. "We believe that making these classic PSP system titles available via digital distribution gives the games a new opportunity for discovery and the gamers a second chance at hours of enjoyment."

D3Publisher's Line-Up Includes:

Cube - Offering highly addictive puzzle solving action, Cube challenges players in single or multiplayer modes to make their way through suspended 3D worlds of platforms and mazes jam-packed with collectible items and obstacles. Cube will be available for download on September 18, 2008 for $9.99.

Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords - The genre-bending title that took the gaming community by storm at the top of 2007 incorporates strategy, role-playing elements and a persistent storyline into a match-three puzzle board setting, has received numerous awards including Best Downloadable Game at the 11th Annual Interactive Achievement Awards, a Best Puzzle Game of E3 2007 Award from IGN.com and the esteemed iParenting Media Excellent Product Award for 2007. Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords is designed specifically to entertain both casual and hardcore gamers-on-the-go with its deep immersion, five to fifteen minute play sessions and turn-based play style. Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords will be available for download on September 18, 2008 for $14.99.

WTF: work time fun - A crazy collection of fun and addictive mini-games, WTF drives players to perform sometimes trivial, sometimes mind-bending, but always fun jobs in pursuit of the almighty dollar. WTF will be available for download on October 2, 2008 for $9.99.

PQ: Practical Intelligence Quotient - Using a measuring system that was created under the guidance of Professor Masuo Koyasu of Kyoto University in Japan that determines players' 'Practical Intelligence Quotient' or PQ, players move blocks, avoid walls and lasers, pull switches and manoeuvre with maps to reach their goal to solve more than 100 3D logic puzzles. As players solve the puzzle within a shorter time frame and with fewer moves, their PQ scores improve. PQ: Practical Intelligence Quotient will be available for download on October 2, 2008 for $9.99.

PQ2: Practical Intelligence Quotient 2 - A follow-up to PQ: Practical Intelligence Quotient, the critically acclaimed PQ2 calculates players' intelligence by using the PQ scoring system as they solve more than 250 mind-bending puzzles. PQ2 will be available for download on October 16, 2008 for $14.99.

Dead Head Fred - In Dead Head Fred, players will adventure as Fred Neuman, a private detective savagely murdered and then resurrected in a bizarre scientific experiment without his memory or his head. Players will embark on a quest for vengeance as they solve their own murder by using the severed heads of enemies to battle their way through challenging but bizarre environments. Dead Head Fred will be available for download on October 16, 2008 for $14.99.