The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Dario Argento In Dead Space

Italian horror filmmaker Dario Argento (Suspiria, Deep Red) is doing voice work for EA's scary sci-fi title Dead Space. According to EA, the director lent his horror know-how in actively creating character Doctor Kyne. Here's the catch: His voice work will only appear in the Italian version. That's good for those who understand Italian, but not so good for those who don't. Still, it's neat to see Argento lend his name to the project. Don't think we can master the Italian language in time for the October 14th shipdate.

EA's Dead Space to feature voice of Dario Argento [Trading Markets via Gay Gamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles