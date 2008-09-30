Dario Argento In Dead Space

Italian horror filmmaker Dario Argento (Suspiria, Deep Red) is doing voice work for EA's scary sci-fi title Dead Space. According to EA, the director lent his horror know-how in actively creating character Doctor Kyne. Here's the catch: His voice work will only appear in the Italian version. That's good for those who understand Italian, but not so good for those who don't. Still, it's neat to see Argento lend his name to the project. Don't think we can master the Italian language in time for the October 14th shipdate.

EA's Dead Space to feature voice of Dario Argento [Trading Markets via Gay Gamer]