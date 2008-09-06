David Jaffe: I Am Not Sexist Because I Want To Bone Sarah Palin

You know David Jaffe, right? He might've made some video games — we have some vague recollection of that — but he's mainly known now for his mouthing off. Apparently, Jaffe's public online assessment of one of our nation's vice presidential candidates got some attention, mainly from site GamePolitics.com, who gave Jaffe a bit of a hypertext-lashing. Jaffe's back, not making video games again, and defending his assessment of Alaska governor Sarah Palin's fuckability. Too bad we'll likely see Jaffe's Homeland, because it's clear the man is passionate about his politics.