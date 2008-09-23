De Blob Arrives With Friend

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

THQ's de Blob for the Wii is one of those games that just seemed to slip by me every time a chance to check it out came up, which is strange, considering it is one of those odd sorts of games that I crave to help break up the monotony of having to play through FPS X and MMO Y all the time. Now the game rests in my hands, and with it came a little friend to help keep me company as I play.

While I'll be reviewing the game a bit further down the line, the accompanying toy receives extremely high marks for being adorable, in a devious sort of way. Hit the jump to witness it taking it's appointed place upon my mantle, joining the ranks of the first things to melt should I ever attempt to use my fireplace.

