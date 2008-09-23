De Blob Arrives With Friend

THQ's de Blob for the Wii is one of those games that just seemed to slip by me every time a chance to check it out came up, which is strange, considering it is one of those odd sorts of games that I crave to help break up the monotony of having to play through FPS X and MMO Y all the time. Now the game rests in my hands, and with it came a little friend to help keep me company as I play.
While I'll be reviewing the game a bit further down the line, the accompanying toy receives extremely high marks for being adorable, in a devious sort of way. Hit the jump to witness it taking it's appointed place upon my mantle, joining the ranks of the first things to melt should I ever attempt to use my fireplace.
