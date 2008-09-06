Dead Space Gets Internationally Banned

Germany, you probably knew this was coming, given Dead Space's focus on blowing humanoid heads into fuck-all, but you won't be getting your hands on the EA LA developed sci-fi horror game. And you won't either, certain Asian territories. That's according to the title's community manager Ben Swanson, who writes on the game's official blog "we've recently found out that Dead Space will be banned in Germany, China and Japan".

And by "banned" we can assume that, at least in Germany's case, Dead Space was refused classification by the Unterhaltungssoftware Selbstkontrolle, as many graphically violent games have been before it.

In Japan's case, we're not quite sure if Dead Space was "banned" or given a dreaded sales-killing Z-rating by the CERO ratings board, making it essentially a money losing venture to release it in that country.

And China? No idea.

In Germany, when not outright refused, as in the case of Gears of War, Army of Two and Crackdown, some titles have their content noticeably sanitised — see The Darkness. Based on our experiences with Dead Space, cleaning up the game would take some serious effort.

