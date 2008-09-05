Dead Space Scares Up Earlier Release Date

By Halloween, you may have already burned through EA's scary space adventure twice, as the publisher announced that it would be bringing the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 versions of Dead Space to retail on October 14. That's a full week earlier than its previous calendar rijiggering.
The PC version will now hit on October 20. We've liked it a lot in our multiple hands-on experiences, so we think you might like it too. We'll know next month!
