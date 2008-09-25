Dead Space: The $150 Version

You may be one of the Kotaku Platinum Club cardholders out there who have thought, possibly aloud, "Dead Space looks like an interesting spin on the survival horror genre and I may ultimately decide to pick it up. Frankly, though, it's a bit too inexpensive for my blood." Worry no more, my upper class friend, as EA is releasing an edition of Dead Space that's not just limited, but ultra limited at 1,000 copies. And it's only available from EA's online shop. What does $US149.95 worth of Dead Space mean in consumer goods? This!

Obviously, you get the game disc. And....

* Special Ultra Limited Edition packaging

* Dead Space Downfall Animated Movie (DVD)

* Bonus content DVD

* Exclusive lithograph art

* 97-pg Dead Space art book written and illustrated by the development team

* 160-pg Graphic novel

* Ishimura crew patch

Special, ultra and limited packaging? Consider us interested. Currently, the EA store is listing the Dead Space Ultra Limited Edition only for the Xbox 360 and there are no pictures to speak of yet, but we've got a note in wondering about a PlayStation 3 version. We'll keep you posted.

Dead Space Ultra Limited Edition [EA Store - thanks, Matthew!]