The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Delaying Harry Potter Has Cost Electronic Arts *THIS* Much

Just like the movie, the latest Harry Potter game has been pushed back. How many tears that'll cost the youth of the world, sadly, we'll never know. What we do know is how much the delay cost EA in missed revenue for the year. While it's ultimately pointless trivia - they'll just make the money next year instead - it's still interesting to see the kinds of bets the company put on their games prior to release. Seems EA were counting on the Half-Blood Prince to do around $US 120 million worth of business across the 117 platforms it'll be shipping on, a figure so great it represents around 2.5% of the entire company's revenue for the year. Those wizards. They big business.

Form 8-K for ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. [Yahoo, via Variety]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles