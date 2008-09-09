Delaying Harry Potter Has Cost Electronic Arts *THIS* Much

Just like the movie, the latest Harry Potter game has been pushed back. How many tears that'll cost the youth of the world, sadly, we'll never know. What we do know is how much the delay cost EA in missed revenue for the year. While it's ultimately pointless trivia - they'll just make the money next year instead - it's still interesting to see the kinds of bets the company put on their games prior to release. Seems EA were counting on the Half-Blood Prince to do around $US 120 million worth of business across the 117 platforms it'll be shipping on, a figure so great it represents around 2.5% of the entire company's revenue for the year. Those wizards. They big business.

Form 8-K for ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. [Yahoo, via Variety]