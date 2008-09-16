Design Students Enter LittleBigPlanet Game Jam

Students at the prestigious Parsons The New School For Design in New York will be taking part in a LittleBigPlanet design-o-thon.

On September 21 & 22, 120 students will split into teams of 5 and play the game solidly for 24 hours, creating one level per team. Those that survive will have their efforts judged by Parsons faculty and Media Molecule.

The winning level will be included in a special section of the game. It'll be interesting to see how proper designers go about knocking up a game level — will they emphasise the fun , or just go for something elegantly laid out?

