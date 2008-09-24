Details On SEGA's 'Mystery RPG'

Last week, a SEGA ad featuring a dragon-type shadow announced: "We're making RPG now!" Apparently, SEGA is. This week's Famitsu reveals that the mystery RPG is a DS title called Seventh Dragon. It's the new game from Etrian Odyssey director Kazuya Niinou. The game allows up to four players to play in a single party at once with job classes that include skill trees. The job classes are: Rogue, Mage, Princess, Knight, Fighter, Samurai and Healer. The game uses a "command-style" battle system, and the aim is rather straightforward: Kill the dragon. The game is slated for release next spring in Japan.

[2ch]