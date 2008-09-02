Diablo III Comes To iTunes

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

It may just consist of a single track, but we'll take the three minutes and forty-six seconds of Diablo III that we can get. The "Diablo III Overture" by Russell Brower & the Eminence Symphony Orchestra is yours for the downloading, free via iTunes as part of the Discovery Download series. The symphonic ditty will likely be familiar to anyone who's watched the Diablo III debut teaser, as portions of its braying pomp and circumstance were peppered throughout.

Yeah, it's iTunes and you'll be downloading an .M4P file, but factor "free" into your whining about that — and be thankful you're not downloading that old Blizzard downloader thing! Thanks to all who tipped us on the free music news.

Diablo III Overture [iTunes Store]

