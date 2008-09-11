Diablo III Will Have Its Own 'Unique' Battle.net Needs

Blizzard's busy working on a major upgrade for its online gaming service Battle.net. And that upgrade is definitely taking Blizzard's eagerly awaited Diablo III into consideration. Here's what Blizzard co-founder Frank Pearce has to say:

Diablo III will have its own unique needs in terms of what Battle.Net provides.

To the point. The engineers working on the upgrade will also be working integrally with the StarCraft II team and the Diablo III team. As they should be!

