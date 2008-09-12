The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Did Blizzard Want 'Blizzard Activision'? Yes, Yes It Did

Activision Blizzard. Before, they were just "Activision" (full stop) and "Blizzard" (full stop). But when the two companies went all Voltron on us, they turned into Activision Blizzard. Alphabetic ordering aside, how'd Blizzard feel about that. Company co-founder Frank Pearce:

We actually requested that it be called Blizzard Activision... You can't win every battle.

What, no one was hip to Blizzivision? Or our personal favourite Actard? About Activision CEO Robert Kotick, Pearce added, "He understands the value of the success that we've achieved, and recognises that we've got a franchise that's successful, and doesn't want to mess with that". Whew, that's good to know.

Pearce Interview [Kikizo via VG247]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles