The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Disaster: Day of Crisis No Longer Pinned Under Rubble Of Indefinite Delay

Nintendo has dated Disaster: Day of Crisis for Europe, pegging the Wii action-adventure for October 24, curing it of its previously reported "indefinitely delayed" status.

From developers Monolith Soft (Baten Kaitos, Xenosaga), Disaster puts gamers in the shoes and beard of Raymond Bryce, retired U.S. Marine and former International Rescue Team operative, as he takes on terrorist organisation SURGE and various natural disasters. "What kind of natural disasters?" you've clearly asked — earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, hurricanes, with a dash of "roaring pyroclastic flow" thrown in.

Bryce will punch boxes, shoot bears and be manly as he tries to stop global destruction and rescue a brilliant but helpless woman.

No announcement yet on the stateside release date for Disaster: Day of Crisis. Nintendo of America's press site has removed all mention of the title, so we'll poke their flesh and blood resources for more details.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles