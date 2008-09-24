The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Disco PSP Don't Advertise


Sure, the Nintendo kids can rock a party with their Korg emulator, but with this somewhat excessive PSP mod, you could BE the party.

30 LEDs went into producing this disco monster - all linked to the sound output and set to pulse in time with whatever bangin' choons the owner (Travis) wishes to inflict upon the world.

This PSP is available for weddings, birthday parties and Bah Mitzvah's.

A very cool and very bright PSP modification [Maxconsole]

  • mcdexx @DexX

    When it first turned on, I immediately heard the five-note melody from Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

    0

