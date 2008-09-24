Disco PSP Don't Advertise



Sure, the Nintendo kids can rock a party with their Korg emulator, but with this somewhat excessive PSP mod, you could BE the party.

30 LEDs went into producing this disco monster - all linked to the sound output and set to pulse in time with whatever bangin' choons the owner (Travis) wishes to inflict upon the world.

This PSP is available for weddings, birthday parties and Bah Mitzvah's.

A very cool and very bright PSP modification [Maxconsole]