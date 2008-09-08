Disgruntled Ex-GameStop Employee Takes it to YouTube



Kotakuite 'Raven V.' sent us a link to the YouTube rants of a former GameStop employee known only as 'WhistleBlowerZero', who has made a 9 part (!) series in the style of Zero Punctuation to explain exactly how bad GameStop is to employees and customers alike. Many of the tidbits within will hardly be a surprise to anyone who's ever set foot in one of their stores and/or had the misfortune of working retail, but the series seems to be targeted more at the casual consumer and perhaps people who think working at GameStop sounds like a great job. Viva la revolución?