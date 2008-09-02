DISSIDIA Final Fantasy Dated For Japan

DISSIDIA: Final Fantasy has been dated: the action RPG hits Japanese PSPs on December 18th. Tetsuya Nomura did the character designs, and while the game has a good buzz, it'll be good to see Square Enix get the title out the doors. You know, so Nomura can focus on more important things. Final Fantasy Versus XIII, we're looking right at you.

DISSIDIA is priced at ¥6,090 ($US 56).

