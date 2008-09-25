The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

DJ Oakenfold Grabs A Gander At DJ Hero

We often hear from insiders that a still-in-development game is good, only to discover later that it's not so much.

So it was nice to hear the other day that DJ Hero, which certainly sounds to have potential, got an unofficial thumbs-up from celebrity DJ Paul Oakenfold who apparently loved the game.

While he isn't officially involved, I wouldn't be surprised if and when the game hits that he gets involved in some way, even if it's to just help promote it.

First DJ Hero Details Turntable Controller, Mash-Ups, Guitar Coop [Kotaku]

