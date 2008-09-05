The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

DMC, Okami Creator So Not Interested in Ninja Gaiden

Ex-Team Ninja boss Tomonobu Itagaki drinks. And never sees sunlight. Which explains the vitriol, because when he's not taking swings at Tekken, he's taking swings at Devil May Cry and Okami creator Hideki Kamiya. The Tekken things, that's just a spirited expression of personal taste, but the Kamiya thing...dude may have a point, because he was only responding to these comments by the ex-Capcom man:

I've never played Ninja Gaiden, and to be honest, I'm not that interested.

The quality that gets you interested in something is that you feel something for them. Like on TV, or a movie, or a song, or whatever. You just feel something, and you get pulled into it, and then that's how you pick something up. But Ninja Gaiden just didn't have that power, so that's why I wasn't interested in it.

These Japanese developers, they're like an all-male soap opera. Stay tuned for next week's episode, where Keiji Inafune calls Miyamoto a "total bitch".

Devil May Cry Creator 'Not Interested' in Ninja Gaiden [1UP]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles