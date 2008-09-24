DoDonPachi Dai Ou Jou Black Label Coming To Xbox 360 This December?

If a Google cache is to be believed, add another bullet hell shooter to the Xbox 360 shmup heaven. DoDonPachi Dai Ou Jou Black Label for the Xbox 360 has popped up on Japanese retail site AmiAmi. Earlier this year, Famitsu brought word that a port of the arcade game would appear on Xbox LIVE Arcade, but Microsoft ended up rejecting the game, stating: "We are going to cut down faithful arcade ports." This now rumoured disc version has been dated December 25th by AmiAmi.

Xbox360 Black Label [AmiAmi via XNEWS]