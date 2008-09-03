Don't Hold Your Breath for Red Steel 2 Just Yet...

You'll turn blue, pass out. Well, according to this rumour French Wii news site Wiiz is running, the game won't be out until something like Winter 2009. Ubisoft's announced the game is using the MotionPlus add-on, so maybe it'll be there when the peripheral launches — but for Ubisoft's sake, we hope that doesn't happen. The last thing we need is another rushed Red Steel game. Well that, and pictures of Ubisoft devs with the Wii-mote.

Red Steel 2, pas avant fin 2009 ? [Wiiz via Go Nintendo]