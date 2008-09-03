The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Don't Hold Your Breath for Red Steel 2 Just Yet...

You'll turn blue, pass out. Well, according to this rumour French Wii news site Wiiz is running, the game won't be out until something like Winter 2009. Ubisoft's announced the game is using the MotionPlus add-on, so maybe it'll be there when the peripheral launches — but for Ubisoft's sake, we hope that doesn't happen. The last thing we need is another rushed Red Steel game. Well that, and pictures of Ubisoft devs with the Wii-mote.

Red Steel 2, pas avant fin 2009 ? [Wiiz via Go Nintendo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles