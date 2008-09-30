Double Your Bag of Tricks, New Skate 2 Video

When it comes to skateboarding games - you're pretty much glued to the board. Interestingly, this video shows us how in Skate 2 you will finally be able to get off the board and change things around in real time. Want to Evel Knievel 5 barrels? no problem. Get off your board and move the obstacles where you want them. It also comes in handy just in case you mess up at a slow speed. You won't hit the ground hard, you'll just simply jump off and catch yourself.

The game will be hitting Xbox 360 and PS3 sometime next year.