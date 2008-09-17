Download The Castle Crashers Soundtrack For Free

While you sit around waiting for the Castle Crashers multiplayer to start working, why not take the time to grab the game's soundtrack which has been uploaded to Newground.com in MP3 format.

The tracks are released under a Creative Commons licence that allows you to share or remix them as long as you give proper attribution and you don't try to use it for commercial purposes.

As well as listening to the tracks via the site, you can also download them directly using the little floppy disk icon next to the licensing info.

