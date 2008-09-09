DQ Tycoon - Live The Dream

Is it your fondest dream to run your very own Dairy Queen? When did you give up on life? Who hurt you? These questions and more will (probably not) be explored this December when GameMill Entertainment and Spark Plug Games releases Dairy Queen Tycoon for the PC. Manage the operation of up to four DQ stores, upgrading equipment, decorating cakes, dip Dilly Bars, and create your own Blizzard treats, an activity that's surely going to confuse people searching for Blizzard-related games on Kotaku for ages to come.

"Our goal is to create an entertaining game that also embraces the rich history of Dairy Queen and its place within the community" Brian Kirkvold, Executive Producer for GameMill Entertainment.

I don't know about your community, but in mine Dairy Queen's place in the community is that store you drive by on the way to Cold Stone Creamery or Bruster's, perhaps giving it a sideways glance, surprised it still exists. DQ Tycoon will be hitting stores on the 1st of December, at the height of ice cream season.

Ready, Set, Soft Serve!



Dairy Queen® Being Served on PC and Macintosh

Raleigh, NC (September 8, 2008) - GameMill Entertainment and Spark Plug Games today announced the development of a new time management casual game based on the Dairy Queen® property, titled DQ Tycoon. The product will offer players the ability to manage a series of Dairy Queen® stores in a community with daily challenges including the creation of Blizzard® flavor treats for a rush of customers.

"GameMill and Spark Plug Games have captured the essence of what makes Dairy Queen so popular in communities across the country." Jill Anderson, Senior Marketing Manager for International Dairy Queen "We look forward to working with them in the coming months to help finish the game and bring it to DQ lovers everywhere."

Dairy Queen Tycoon will be one of the first time management games to have a strong brand behind it on the PC. Throughout the game, players will create Blizzard® treats, dip Dilly® Bars, and decorate the popular DQ Cakes. After hours, the player will manage the operation of up to four DQ stores, upgrading machines, managing staff, and keeping business running smoothly.

DQ Tycoon will be available at retail stores across the country and online through many portals beginning December 1, 2008.

"Aside from being a great excuse for 'research' trips to our local Dairy Queen store, it is fantastic to be working with a strong brand that is recognised for its community involvement," said John O'Neill, President of Spark Plug Games. "We are building a product that represents our passion to create entertaining games for the mass market."