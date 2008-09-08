Dragon Quest IX, Final Fantasy XIII Not Playable At Tokyo Game Show

Square Enix has announced its Tokyo Game Show plans. The company will be showing lots of its big titles — like Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy Versus XIII and Dragon Quest IX. But what will simply be in trailer form and what will be playable on the show floor?

That, after the jump as well as the slated release info for Square Enix's big announced titles.

Final Fantasy XIII, 2009 Release, Trailer

Final Fantasy Versus XIII, TBA, Trailer

Final Fantasy Agito XIII, TBA, Trailer

Dragon Quest IX, 2008 Release, Trailer

The 3rd Birthday, TBA, Trailer

Chrono Trigger, 11/27/08, Trailer

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days, Winter 2008, Trailer, Demo

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep 2009 Release, Trailer, Demo

Kingdom Hearts Coded, Winter 2008, Trailer

Valkyrie Profile, 10/30/08, Trailer, Demo

DISSIDIA Final Fantasy, 12/18/08, Trailer, Demo

The Last Remnant, 11/20/08, Undecided

Star Ocean 4, Spring 2009, Undecided

Infinite Undiscovery 9/11/08, Trailer

Chocobo and the Magic Picture Book Winter 2008, Trailer, Demo

Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon DS+, 10/30/08, Trailer, Demo

Not surprising that FFXIII won't be playable — especially with that demo packaged with Final Fantasy VI Advent Children Complete. Though, it is rather peculiar that Dragon Quest IX won't be playable. That game is on track for 2008 (which might mean fiscal 2008, meaning next Spring), but one would think that Square Enix would have more than a trailer for it. Perhaps that will change closer to the actual show...

Square Enix TGS [Official Site]