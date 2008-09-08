Dragon Quest IX, Final Fantasy XIII Not Playable At Tokyo Game Show

Square Enix has announced its Tokyo Game Show plans. The company will be showing lots of its big titles — like Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy Versus XIII and Dragon Quest IX. But what will simply be in trailer form and what will be playable on the show floor?
That, after the jump as well as the slated release info for Square Enix's big announced titles.
Final Fantasy XIII, 2009 Release, Trailer
Final Fantasy Versus XIII, TBA, Trailer
Final Fantasy Agito XIII, TBA, Trailer
Dragon Quest IX, 2008 Release, Trailer
The 3rd Birthday, TBA, Trailer
Chrono Trigger, 11/27/08, Trailer
Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days, Winter 2008, Trailer, Demo
Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep 2009 Release, Trailer, Demo
Kingdom Hearts Coded, Winter 2008, Trailer
Valkyrie Profile, 10/30/08, Trailer, Demo
DISSIDIA Final Fantasy, 12/18/08, Trailer, Demo
The Last Remnant, 11/20/08, Undecided
Star Ocean 4, Spring 2009, Undecided
Infinite Undiscovery 9/11/08, Trailer
Chocobo and the Magic Picture Book Winter 2008, Trailer, Demo
Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon DS+, 10/30/08, Trailer, Demo
Not surprising that FFXIII won't be playable — especially with that demo packaged with Final Fantasy VI Advent Children Complete. Though, it is rather peculiar that Dragon Quest IX won't be playable. That game is on track for 2008 (which might mean fiscal 2008, meaning next Spring), but one would think that Square Enix would have more than a trailer for it. Perhaps that will change closer to the actual show...
