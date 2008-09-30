Dragonball The Movie The Game

Like most big Hollywood movies, the makers of the Dragonball flick are planning a video game... based on the movie. But there are already tons of good Dragonball games that are, you know, based on the anime/manga. Regardless! Twentieth Century Fox has a new Senior Vice President of New Media Licensing who's drawing up a list of Fox flicks that could turn into video games. Included in that list is apparently movies like the upcoming Avatar from James Cameron along with Dragonball from some dude. If you think actor Justin Chatwin looks strange as Goku just wait until he's mocap'd for your 3D gaming pleasure.

Fox taps THQ vet for video game post [Playthings via Dragonball - The Movie]