The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Dress Your Baby In Murloc

Still don't know what to dress up your littlest spawn as this Halloween? Want to impress the other mommies at BlizzCon? How about a setting them off on the wrong foot by starting their World of Warcraft cosplay habit early — really early — with this handmade Baby Murloc costume? This apparent one of a kind beastly get up is going for a song on eBay right now, with less than a day left.

According to the seller, the Baby Murloc outfit comes with a "zippered front, snapped leg opening, hooded top, and reinforced spikes" as well as hands and feet. Pictures are limited, but from what we've seen it looks razor sharp (in a design way, not a baby hurting way) and should probably be going for much, much more.

We don't think Child Protection Services will say word one about it, either.

Baby Murloc Halloween costume World of Warcraft [eBay via Wonderland]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles