DRM Haters Take Spore Protests To The Home Front

We know that Amazon users do not take kindly to Spore's DRM measures. Seems Spore users don't either. GameCulture have dug up a number of anti-SecuROM creatures/vehicles people have seeded in the game's creation galleries, which range from the absurd to the surprisingly clever. Our pick's probably the Veroflraptor, a hideous creature that "is known to spray excessive DRM and overhype on its attackers".

DRM Evolved: Spore Users Create Creatures to Voice Their Displeasure [GameCulture, via Shacknews]