Duck Hunt Invades Red Bull Flugtag

This is creepy in its poignancy, if only because I had no idea how many wacky sporting events Red Bull were putting their name to. Reader md galaxy was at the Red Bull Flugtag in Chicago on the weekend, Flugtag being the word the kids (and the Germans) use these days to describe a Birdman Rally. And while the entrants he spied were the usual mix of serious engineering students and drunken buffoons, one team stood out amongst the rest. The Nintendudes. And their tandem Duck Hunt entry, which involved not just the it-might-fly duck, but the no-way-in-hell-this-is-flying dog and the utterly un-aerodynamic duo of a Nintendo Entertainment System and NES Zapper.
