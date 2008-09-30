Dude Huge Weighs In On The PS3

There are things Dude Huge likes and things Dude Huge hates. Plastic guns for example, Dude Huge loves plastic guns. Just look at DH's face. Things he hates?

I hate the fucking controller. I'm sorry, I can't stand the PS3 controller. I love the Blu-ray player... I think there are some great games for PS3. I think Metal Gear's great. Heavenly Sword was great. But at the same time, right now, I'm always working on Xbox with Gears... I'm pretty comfortable with 360. I like its controller.

And it likes you too, Dude Huge.

