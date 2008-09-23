Duke Nukem 3D Kicks XBLA Arse This Wednesday

Here's here to kick arse and chew bubblegum, and he's all out of gum! Duke Nukem makes his triumphant return to the gaming scene this week as Duke Nukem 3D this Wednesday for a measly 800 Microsoft points. The game features the tried and true gameplay of the original, along with 8 players co-op and DukeMatch games via Xbox Live, and the ability to save your matches and share them with friends. They've even added some technical improvements to the game in the form of controller vibration, bilinear filtering, motion blur, and Xbox Live Vision Camera support for those of you who want to add hand-motions to your trash talking.

It might not be Duke Nukem Forever, but then again what is yet?

This week on Arcade: Duke Nukem 3D [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]