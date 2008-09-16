Duke Nukem 3D XBLA Trailer



3D Realms have released a trailer for the timey-wimey-rewindey XBLA port of Duke Nukem 3D.

If you missed the news, it's the classic PC FPS given an XBLA tweaking with the ability to stop and replay the action at any point - like Braid but with more RPGs, lapdancers and probably-satirical porcine police officers.

Duke Nukem 3D Xbox LIVE Arcade Trailer![3D realms]