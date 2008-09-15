Duke Nukem Hits XBLA on Sept. 24

Tucked away in Gametrailers TV's latest episode: The announcement that Duke Nukem 3D hits Xbox Live Arcade on Sept. 24. This isn't an official Microsoft announcement — 3D Realms reminds you to watch Major Nelson's blog for the official confirmation — so there's a chance that date may move. No word on how many points it will cost; 3D says that has to come from Microsoft itself.
Duke Nukem 3D to Arrive Sept. 24 [3D Realms via Xbox 360 Fanboy]
