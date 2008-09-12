Dynasty Warriors Multi-Raids PSP

Koei hasn't given up on ya, PSP! The Japanese developer has announced Shin Sangoku Musou: Multi Raid (or rather, Dynasty Warriors: Multi Raid). Slated for this winter in Japan, it's hack-and-slash Dynasty Warriors, but with a multiplayer spin. The game will also offer weapons upgrade and character transformation to boot. Neato!
三國無雙 Multi Raid [Games Animation Forum via PSP Hyper]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink