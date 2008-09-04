E3 Board In Talks About Making Show Public

It's a rumour that's been circling since the E3 Expo wrapped earlier this summer, that the show will return to all of its glory with all new approved access to the public.

The latest word we've heard is that the idea has been officially brought forward and is in discussion by the board of the Entertainment Software Association. That means the possibility of an open E3 is one step closer to reality, if the rumour is true.

The question now is, is the move, if it happens, too little, too late? Can anything save E3 at this point or was this year's event and the across-the-board negative reactions to it the final nail in the show's coffin?