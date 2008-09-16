EA Declares Thursday The 'Day Of Reckoning'

Mythic is going big with the Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning launch across North America and Europe this week, readying to flood retail channels with larger shipping numbers than any other newly launched MMO in the history of newly launched MMOs. They've even given the launch day a name - Thursday, September 18th is now the "Day of Reckoning".

"Over the course of our beta, over a million gamers throughout the world sent a clear signal to us - they want WAR, and we are more than happy to oblige them," said Mark Jacobs, co-founder and general manager of Mythic Entertainment. "In three days the real battle begins - we have declared September 18th the 'Day of Reckoning,' and WAR will soon be upon us!"

Well I will admit that folks are excited, over a million gamers in beta just means that over a million gamers wanted to try it out before deciding to purchase it, which really makes calling Thursday the "Day of Reckoning" all the more appropriate. Will WAR be a WoW killer, or will it simply crash against the Lich King's armour and bounce right off? Oh it's on.

Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning Deploys to Retail Stores

Mythic Entertainment Lets Loose the Armies of WAR as the "Day of Reckoning" Approaches

FAIRFAX, Va.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Mythic Entertainment, an Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) studio, today announced that the highly-anticipated MMORPG, Warhammer® Online: Age of Reckoning™ (WAR), will ship tomorrow to retail stores across North America, Europe, and Oceania in preparation for launch on September 18th. WAR set a company record for the most retail pre-orders placed by consumers for a PC title in EA's 26 year history. Overall, the company has sold 1.5 million units of WAR to retailers.

Based on the popular tabletop game from Games Workshop, Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning is an epic fantasy MMORPG featuring innovative Realm vs. Realm™ game play that pits the armies of Order and Destruction against one another on the battlefield to determine the fate of nations. Hundreds of thousands of players have already joined the battle in the open beta, and soon the time will be at hand for players the world over to pledge their allegiance to the armies of WAR.

"This is truly a historic day for both EA and Mythic as we prepare to send more copies of WAR to retailers than any other newly launched MMORPG in North America and Europe. Over the course of our beta, over a million gamers throughout the world sent a clear signal to us - they want WAR, and we are more than happy to oblige them," said Mark Jacobs, co-founder and general manager of Mythic Entertainment. "In three days the real battle begins - we have declared September 18th the 'Day of Reckoning,' and WAR will soon be upon us!"

Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning is rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB and is available for PC at an MSRP of $49.99. WAR will be the first MMORPG to open its servers simultaneously in North America, Europe, and Oceania when it goes live on September 18th, 2008. For more information, visit http://www.warhammeronline.com/