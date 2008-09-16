EA, GameStop & Microsoft Lauded By Gay Rights Group

As part of their annual report, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation have ranked and scored many major American corporations on their treatment of "gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender employees, consumers and investors". 259 of the companies received perfect scores, and of that 259, three are in the gaming biz. Those three are Microsoft, Electronic Arts and GameStop. Tales of employee woe from both EA and GameStop are pretty common, so it's nice seeing they can get something right.

EA, Microsoft, GameStop Earn Perfect Scores from Gay Rights Group [GamePolitics]