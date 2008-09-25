EA Honors Ten Years Of 'Medal'

Next year, Medal of Honour turns ten years old. Has it really been that long? Strange to think that the Medal of Honour series has been going on longer than the war that it depicts.

Anyway, EA have decided to mark the occasion by releasing a boxed-set Special Edition of the 5 PC games in the series - Medal of Honour Allied Assault, Medal of Honour Spearhead, Medal of Honour Breakthrough, Medal of Honour Pacific Assault Director's Edition, and Medal of Honour Airborne.

You will also take home a soundtrack CD, strategy guides, DVD documentaries and interviews with WWII veterans (doubtless overjoyed by having their memories turned into a video game) and other MoH bits and bobs for just $39.

It is out now in the US - no word yet on a rest-of-the-world release.