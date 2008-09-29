EA In Japan Is, Um, Different.

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Madden, FIFA, NBA Live. Those are the types of games that immediately come to mind when someone says EA. And if not those, how about Medal of Honor, Spore and the upcoming Mirror's Edge. EA has a very strong brand identity. Well, in the West. In Japan, folks don't play Madden.

So take Electronic Arts published DS title Hachikoi. Due out next spring in Japan, the adventure title is developed by Osaka's Neuron-Age and features things like sun tanning — complete with touch pen action. Is this how EA attempts to cater to local tastes?

EAについにギャルゲー！ [はちま起稿]

