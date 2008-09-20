The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

EA Respond To DRM Complaints

Electronic Arts have sent us a statement regarding their roundly-criticized Spore DRM policy.

In it, EA Games Label President Frank Gibeau states that the company assumed consumers would understand the need for DRM because "if games that take 1-4 years to develop are effectively stolen the day they launch, developers and publishers will simply stop investing in PC games" but concedes that a number of customers have strong objections and that EA need to adapt their policy to accommodate them.

Full details of the changes can be found after the jump, but it is worth noting that Gibeau does not address the concerns that many gamers have about the choice of SecuROM as Spore's copy protection in particular.

